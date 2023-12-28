23-Year-Old Woman Confesses to Fatally Shooting Police Lover in Imo State

In a chilling crime, Amanda Uchechi, 23, has been apprehended by the Nigeria Police Force, Imo State Command, for the alleged murder of her police lover, Corporal Cosmas Ugwu. The incident, which transpired in the Ezinihitte-Mbaise area, unfolded with three gunshots resonating from the Area Command’s Barracks on Tuesday night.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to the police spokesman, Henry Okoye, Corporal Ugwu was discovered in a pool of blood in his room, having sustained gunshot injuries to his chest and hand. Rushed to a nearby medical facility, he was tragically confirmed dead. The official statement details the swift response of operatives who tactically approached the scene, where Amanda Uchechi was found.

The statement reads: “Amanda Uchechi Ugo, ‘f’ 23yrs, of Umumbiri in Ahaizu Mbaise LGA of Imo State, who was seen at the scene of the crime, was arrested by the operatives and a pistol with breach number 5199225 assigned to the deceased officers was tactfully collected from her.”

Upon interrogation, Uchechi confessed to the crime, admitting that the deceased police inspector was her boyfriend and revealing that she shot him with the pistol during a serious altercation. The suspect is currently in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri, awaiting court arraignment following the completion of the investigation.