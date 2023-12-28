Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

21-year-old charged with stealing N42,000

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ibadan, Dec. 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

One Adewoga Adeyemi, 21, on Thursday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing N42,000.

Adeyemi, whose address was not provided, is charged with theft.

The Prosecutor, Insp Gbemi Adedeji, told the court that Adeyemi committed the offence on Nov. 16, at 10. 30 a.m., at Okeado area of Ibadan.

Adedeji alleged that the defendant stole the money from one Mr Gabriel Olanipekun, in contravention of Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Adebola Adeola, granted him bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety.

Adeola adjourned the case until Feb. 26, 2024, for hearing.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Amosun Mourns Gov. Akeredolu Describes Him As ‘Loyal, Ever-Dependable Friend’
Next article
Don’t abandon Akeredolu’s projects in Ondo – APC group tells Aiyedatiwa
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Don’t abandon Akeredolu’s projects in Ondo – APC group tells Aiyedatiwa

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 28,2023. A group within the ruling All Progressives Congress,...

Amosun Mourns Gov. Akeredolu Describes Him As ‘Loyal, Ever-Dependable Friend’

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 28,2023. The former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun,...

Gov, Aiyedatiwa Of Ondo Declares Three-day Mourning Period Over Akeredolu’s Death

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 28,2023. Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has declared a...

“Mohbad tried to reincarnate through a pregnant woman but was rejected” – Adetoun

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Adetoun, a Nigerian activist, claims that...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Don’t abandon Akeredolu’s projects in Ondo – APC group tells Aiyedatiwa

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 28,2023. A group within the ruling All Progressives Congress,...

Amosun Mourns Gov. Akeredolu Describes Him As ‘Loyal, Ever-Dependable Friend’

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 28,2023. The former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun,...

Gov, Aiyedatiwa Of Ondo Declares Three-day Mourning Period Over Akeredolu’s Death

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 28,2023. Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has declared a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com