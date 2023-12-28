21-year-old charged with stealing N42,000

Ibadan, Dec. 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

One Adewoga Adeyemi, 21, on Thursday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing N42,000.

Adeyemi, whose address was not provided, is charged with theft.

The Prosecutor, Insp Gbemi Adedeji, told the court that Adeyemi committed the offence on Nov. 16, at 10. 30 a.m., at Okeado area of Ibadan.

Adedeji alleged that the defendant stole the money from one Mr Gabriel Olanipekun, in contravention of Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Adebola Adeola, granted him bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety.

Adeola adjourned the case until Feb. 26, 2024, for hearing.(www.naija247news.com)