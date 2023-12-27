Visa Fraud: Nigerian man arrested in India for duping woman of N18m

December 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian national has been arrested in India for swindling Rs 17 lakhs from a woman by promising her a work visa to Canada.

The arrested man identified as Moses, is a DJ residing in Bengaluru since 2014.

A team led by Wayanad Cyber Police Station Inspector Shaju Joseph nabbed the accused from Bengaluru on Christmas Eve.

According to officials, Moses used the personal details provided by the woman on a private website to commit the fraud.

Last October, the woman provided her personal information while searching for a medical coding job.

After collecting her personal details from a website, the accused dropped emails and tried to contact the victim through WhatsApp by posing as a visa agent.

He earned her trust after he showed proof of her details on an immigration site and the flight ticket he booked for her to Canada.

Based on his assurances, she transferred Rs 17 lakhs to his account.

But as Moses kept asking for more money, the girl grew suspicious and filed a complaint at the Wayanad Cyber Police Station.

The police have retrieved Rs 6 lakh from the accused so far. They located Moses using his device’s IP address and tracing his online purchases.

The DJ artist is known to have engaged in several online frauds over the years.

Moses conducted only a single DJ event in an entire month. He dedicated the rest of his time to his fraudulent activities.

Officials have seized several devices in his possession.(www.naija247news.com).