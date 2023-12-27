Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Tinubu Reacts As Bandits Kill 115, Kidnap Scores & Burn Down Communities In Plateau

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 27,2023 .

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The gunmen had on Christmas Eve invaded the local councils, killed at least 115 villagers and burnt down 17 communities.

The state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, who confirmed the number of casualties and the level of destruction in the attack in an interview on Tuesday, said scores of residents are still missing.

Tinubu reacted to the attack in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement said Tinubu has directed security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

The President also directed the immediate mobilisation of relief resources for surviving victims of the attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau, the President assured Nigerians that “the envoys of death, pain, and sorrow would not escape justice”.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze from Wednesday
Next article
How Tinubu ended Wike’s dreams of becoming Jagaban
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Middle-Belt Forum Accuses Nigerian Government of Complicity in Incessant Terrorist Attacks, Demands State Police

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 27,2023. The Middle-Belt Forum has accused Nigeria’s federal government...

Tinubu To Governors: We Have Joint Responsibility To Ensure Nigeria’s Peace And Stability

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 27,2023. President Bola Tinubu has declared that federal and...

I’m always chasing Udom Emmanuel for advice’ – Governor Eno

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 27,2023. Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has...

Former Reps Speaker Ghali Na’Abba Is Dead

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 27,2023. Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Middle-Belt Forum Accuses Nigerian Government of Complicity in Incessant Terrorist Attacks, Demands State Police

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 27,2023. The Middle-Belt Forum has accused Nigeria’s federal government...

Tinubu To Governors: We Have Joint Responsibility To Ensure Nigeria’s Peace And Stability

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 27,2023. President Bola Tinubu has declared that federal and...

I’m always chasing Udom Emmanuel for advice’ – Governor Eno

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 27,2023. Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com