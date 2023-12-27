Tinubu Expresses Condolences Over the Passing of Former House of Reps Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba

President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the Na’Abba family, the government, and the people of Kano State following the passing of Ghali Umar Na’Abba, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ghali Umar Na’Abba served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, marking a significant period in Nigeria’s return to democracy. He succeeded Salisu Buhari in this role.

In a statement signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, President Tinubu expressed deep sorrow at the loss. The statement highlighted President Tinubu’s recognition of the late ex-lawmaker’s contributions to nation-building through legislative initiatives, advocacy, and policy development.

Recalling Speaker Na’Abba’s steadfast efforts to defend the functionality and role of the legislature in governance, President Tinubu described him as a disciplined and resolute politician.

In his prayers, President Tinubu seeks the repose of the departed soul and offers comfort to those mourning this painful loss. The nation, alongside the Na’Abba family and the people of Kano State, mourns the passing of a distinguished figure who played a significant role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic history.