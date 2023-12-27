TD Jakes Reacts To Alleged Gay Sex At Diddy’s Wild Parties

December 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bishop Thomas Dexter Jakes (aka T.D. Jakes), the senior pastor of the Potter’s House, has reacted to a social media buzz alleging that he engages in gay sex at Diddy’s private parties.

Unconfirmed reports that emanated from TikTok alleged that Bishop T.D. Jakes was gay and had sex with men at wild parties organized by embattled music producer Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs, aka Diddy.

Speaking during a Christmas party at his denominational American megachurch, Bishop Jakes denied the allegation.

The 66-year-old preacher debunked the allegation by saying some people came in solely to hear what he had to say about the buzz.

“All of you who expect me to address a lie, you can log off,” Jakes said in a defiant voice.

“I will not use this sacred day and this sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have chance to preach a truth. I will stand straight up, head up, back straight and preach the unadulterated, infallible word of God,” he added.

Politics Nigeria reports that social media platforms have been awash with Jakes’ name claiming the preacher attended sex parties hosted by Diddy and questioning his sexuality.

According to TMZ, the popular preacher had already denied the claim through a PR rep, who called the rumors “unequivocally false and baseless.”

The ‘power bottom’ allegation

According to unconfirmed reports cited in a trending video on social media, the cleric allegedly slept with multiple men at Diddy’s parties and he was allegedly referred to as ‘power bottom’.

The allegations came to light after Diddy was sued in federal court in November by Cassie, an R&B singer once signed to his label, who accused the producer and music mogul of rape, and repeated physical abuse over about a decade.

Reports revealed that Cassie whose real name is Casandra Ventura and Diddy started dating in 2007. They were together for over a decade before breaking up in 2018.

The New York Times, which referenced the suit, filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan, reported that Cassie claimed that not long after she met him in 2005, when she was 19, he began a pattern of control and abuse that included plying her with drugs, beating her and forcing her to have sex with a succession of male prostitutes while he filmed the encounters. In 2018, the suit says, near the end of their relationship, Mr. Combs forced his way into her home and raped her.

However, On December 21, a TikTok video from user MYEi$HiA surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that Cassie handed over evidence to the FBI incriminating Diddy a month after she filed the suit.

According to the video, TD Jakes will also face a trial over a yet-to-be-identified man he slept with many years ago when he was a boy.

The speaker who said that the boy has grown to a man explained that the young man has acquired a lawyer to represent him as he is set to sue Jakes for an incident that took place when he was just years old.

It was said that the young man was forced to perform ‘Sloppy toppy’ – a slang for oral sex. It was also learnt that the man’s family were members of the Potter’s House but left in 2015.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that the parents were paid off to keep quiet but the man who has come off age is seeking his own justice.

Reports revealed further that, the young man does not deal with his parents up to this day because he was sad about the huge money they took from Jakes.

It was also rumoured that Cassie gave up video tapes and audio recordings that contain footage of parties and other private gatherings that featured some top-notch and prominent people as well as a burner phone and USB that belonged to Kim Porter (Diddy’s late ex-girlfriend) with incriminating evidence against Diddy. Cassie’s husband was said to have played a vital role in getting her to turn over the evidence.

About Diddy’s wild private parties

There have been speculations that there is a possibility Diddy could’ve groomed RnB star Usher who once revealed that the rap mogul used to let him attend wild parties at the age of 14.

A video had surfaced online featuring interviews of rappers and singers commenting on Puff Daddy’s crazy and reported ‘all-men’ parties in different interviews and questions about the rapper’s heterosexuality.

The video opens with Jamie Foxx being interviewed and speaking about Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs secret parties that supposedly featured young men.

Other rappers, especially 50 Cent made fun of Puffy regarding the types of parties he’d make where there were all men and supposedly even younger men, as it happened with Usher when he went to ‘Flavor Camp’.(www.naija247news.com).