Police arrest six members of criminal syndicate for armed robbery and rape of 23-year-old student in Bauchi

December 27, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested six members of a criminal syndicate terrorising residents in Anguwan Kusu, in the Yelwa area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, said one of the suspects confessed to have raped a 23-year-old polytechnic student during a robbery attack at Peace Palace lodge in the Gwallameji area.

“On 25th December 2023 at about 0106hr detectives attached to E Divisional Police Headquarters Yelwa area led by the (DPO) Divisional Police Officer SP Yahaya Yunusa on a tip-off information swiftly swung into action and arrested the suspected syndicate of armed robbers,” the statement read.

The suspects are; Abdulgaffar Abdullahi ‘m’ 20yrs aka jijiya of Sabon gida yelwa, Ahmed Abdulkadir ‘m’ 19yrs aka kurumbo of unguwan kusu, Zakaria Saidu ‘m’ 21yrs aka verati of yelwan lebura, Umar Abdullahi ‘m’ 18yrs aka yahoo boy of Yelwan Lebura, Musa Saidu ‘m’ 19yrs aka baba eru of Sabongida and Musa Mohammed ‘m’ aka the boy of gwallameji.

The accused confessed to have conspired with the following persons; Ibrahim Danlami ‘m’ aka gambu of sabongida, Abdulrahman Haladu ‘m’ aka kyalli of unguwan kusu, Sirajo Hassan ‘m’ aka ciwo of sabongida, Ado Hassan ‘m’ aka babba of sabongida, Guntu fari ‘m’ of Birshin Fulani, all at large, armed themselves with matchet and touch-lights invaded two separate houses of one Victor Amos ‘m’ aged 41yrs of Unguwan kashu and Dorcas Denis ‘f’ aged 25yrs of Sabongida.

They carted away the following items; one LG TV ’32’ flat screen, one Samsung galaxy a51, and one Itel keypad.

“During interrogation, the fourth suspect Umar Abdullahi confessed to have raped Peace (not real name) ‘f’ aged 23yrs a student of Federal Polytechnic during the armed robbery attack at peace palace lodge in the Gwallameji area of Bauchi sometime within the month precisely on 9th December 2023, where the accused invaded the victims lodge rape her and robbed her infinix hot 8 mobile,”

“Additionally, all the suspects further confessed to have been responsible for terrorizing communities around Gwallameji, Rafin Zurfi, Unguwan Kasu, and Millennium quarters in Yelwa area Bauchi,”

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include; one LG ’32’ flat screen, one dagger, three torch light, three machetes, one Itel keypad phone, the sum of five thousand nine hundred and ten naira (N5910)

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad psc, directed that the accused be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation, after which the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

“Finally, members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the Police as the Command is firm in discharging its statutory duties and ensure that Bauchi State citizens sleep with their two eyes closed.” (www.naija247news.com).