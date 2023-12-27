Menu
Politics & Govt News

PDP Releases Timetable For By-Elections, Pegs Senate Form At N3.5m

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 27,2023.

Ahead of the February 3, 2024 by-elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released a timetable and schedule of activities for the contestants into Senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assemblies seats.

The PDP timetable released on Tuesday was signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature.

The sale of nominations, expression of interest and delegates forms will begin on December 28, 2023, and end on January 3, 2024, while primary elections are scheduled to be held on January 9, 2024.

The PDP pegged the price for the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the Senate, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly at N3.5m, N2.5m and N600,000 respectively.The party said female aspirants and persons living with disabilities are to pay for nomination forms only while youths below 40 years are to purchase Expression of Interest forms with a 50% discount on nomination forms.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed February 3, 2024, for the conduct of by-elections, resulting from the resignation or demise of members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

It stated that the vacancies occurred across two Senatorial Districts, four Federal Constituencies, and three State Constituencies spanning nine States of the Federation.(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

 

 

 

Uzodimma, Shittima Other Govs Visit Tinubu In Lagos
Former Reps Speaker Ghali Na'Abba Is Dead
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

