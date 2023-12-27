Menu
Search
Operative of NDLEA seizes 1,458.709kgs illicit substances, arrests 103 suspects in Kaduna

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

December 27, 2023.

The Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA), says it has seized 1,458,709kgs of illicit substances in December.

 

NDLEA’s Press Officer, Shuaibu Omale said that the seized illicit drugs included cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances.

He added that the command has arrested 103 suspects, including drug traffickers, dealers and drug users.(www.naija247news.com).

