Politics & Govt News

Ondo Governor Akeredolu Is Dead

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 27,2023.

Naija247News uniquely reports that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is dead.

He died in Lagos on Wednesday at the age of 67.

It was learnt that he was managed by State House doctors up to his death because they could not fly him abroad.

Akeredolu is dead; he died in Lagos,” a reliable source told NAIJA247NEWS.

They were looking for dialysis machines to be sent to his secret location in Lagos last week.”

Naija247News recalls that the ailing governor returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany.

Recently, he went on another medical leave after being directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

Middle-Belt Forum Accuses Nigerian Government of Complicity in Incessant Terrorist Attacks, Demands State Police
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

