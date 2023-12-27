Nigeria Hits British American Tobacco with $110 Million Fine…

.. Market Dominance, Health Violations

The Nigerian competition commission has mandated British American Tobacco (BAT) to pay a record-breaking $110 million fine over allegations of abusing market dominance and violating public health regulations, as confirmed in BAT’s 2023 half-year annual report.

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) disclosed that BAT, known for Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes, also penalized retailers for offering equal platforms to competitors.

The fine, the largest imposed by the Nigerian competition commission, stems from a “consent order,” equivalent to a plea bargain, with no avenue for appeal.

FCCPC initiated the investigation in 2020, securing a court order to search multiple BAT sites, uncovering various violations.

The 24-month monitoring period aims to ensure BAT’s compliance with competition laws and tobacco control measures.

In exchange for fulfilling obligations, pending criminal charges against BAT Nigeria and an employee were withdrawn.