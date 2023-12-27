Menu
Search
Subscribe
Revenue and Taxation

Nigeria Hits British American Tobacco with $110 Million Fine…

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

.. Market Dominance, Health Violations

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigerian competition commission has mandated British American Tobacco (BAT) to pay a record-breaking $110 million fine over allegations of abusing market dominance and violating public health regulations, as confirmed in BAT’s 2023 half-year annual report.

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) disclosed that BAT, known for Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes, also penalized retailers for offering equal platforms to competitors.

The fine, the largest imposed by the Nigerian competition commission, stems from a “consent order,” equivalent to a plea bargain, with no avenue for appeal.

FCCPC initiated the investigation in 2020, securing a court order to search multiple BAT sites, uncovering various violations.

The 24-month monitoring period aims to ensure BAT’s compliance with competition laws and tobacco control measures.

In exchange for fulfilling obligations, pending criminal charges against BAT Nigeria and an employee were withdrawn.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Governor Akeredolu’s Passing Illuminates the Transient Nature of Power, Says Deji Adeyanju
Next article
Ethiopia becomes Africa’s latest sovereign default
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Aiyedatiwa Sworn In As Ondo Governor

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has...

Inching Closer to OpenAI’s Debut Hardware

The Editor The Editor -
Sam Altman and renowned iPhone designer Jony Ive are...

Fitch cuts Ethiopia’s Eurobond to ‘default’ after missed payment

The Editor The Editor -
The offices of Fitch Ratings building appears empty in...

Oil edges down as investors watch Red Sea developments

Naija247news Naija247news -
Some major shippers return to Red Sea routes Middle East...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Aiyedatiwa Sworn In As Ondo Governor

South West 0
The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has...

Inching Closer to OpenAI’s Debut Hardware

Fin-tech 0
Sam Altman and renowned iPhone designer Jony Ive are...

Fitch cuts Ethiopia’s Eurobond to ‘default’ after missed payment

Economy 0
The offices of Fitch Ratings building appears empty in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com