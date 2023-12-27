Menu
Mohbad’s Wife, Wunmi Speaks On Attempt To Commit Suicide

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Wunmi, the wife of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has denied reports that she attempted to commit suicide.

Wunmi claims that persistent harassment and threats to her and her eight-month-old son, Liam, drove her to sadness and depression.

According to reports, Wunmi attempted suicide as a result of cyberbullying and threats directed at her and her child.

Wunmi, on the other hand, denied ever committing suicide in a chat.

She claimed she felt sad as a result of the cyberbullying and threats, and that the melancholy caused her to get ill for a few days.

Wunmi said:

“No, I never attempted to commit suicide. What actually happened was that because of the cyberbullying from all over social media and the constant calls I received from those who have continued to vow that they must kill me or my son, I became depressed and fell sick for some days.

“They are all over everywhere, and they always call me and guess my location right, and it is really getting to me, so I became depressed, but I never attempted to commit suicide.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

