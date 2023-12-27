Menu
Politics & Govt News

I’m always chasing Udom Emmanuel for advice’ – Governor Eno

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 27,2023.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has vowed to always seek the counsel of his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel.

Eno said there was no political rift between him and Emmanuel who single-handedly installed him as his successor.

He spoke during this year’s Special Christmas Day ceremony held at the United Evangelical Church (UEC), Awa Iman in Onna Local Government Area of the state.

According to Eno: “My predecessor has never put me under pressure since leaving office in May. On the contrary, we are the ones chasing him to ask him to always come around to advise us.

“I tell people that even when you are not in government, you are still working for this state. In eight years, you (Udom Emmanuel) taught us leadership, and you developed all of us. We have learnt from you, especially the lesson of tolerance.

"You may no longer be governor today, but you will always be my governor and leader. You have a clear understanding of how these things work and I will always be your student."

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

