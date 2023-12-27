How Tinubu ended Wike’s dreams of becoming Jagaban

Dec 27,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former spokesperson for the defunct new Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has said that the dreams of Nyesom Wike becoming the jagaban of Rivers State is over.

He said that Wike, who is the immediate past Governor of the State, is no longer relevant as far as the politics of Rivers State and Nigeria at large is concerned.

He claimed that most of Wike’s antecedents were now well known to all and sundry, adding that whoever that decides to work with him does so at their own peril.

He informed the former Governor that Rivers can never be Lagos, adding his recent actions bring to an end his dream and vision of becoming the landlord of Rivers State.

In a statement on Tuesday, Eze expressed surprise that President Bola Tinubu, a known democrat, has turned his back against the Nigerian constitution and the good people of Rivers State, just to massage Wike’s ego.

“With the credentials of President Tinubu, it becomes very hard to accept that he could be involved with the undemocratic steps and actions exhibited during the so-called Rivers State Peace Accord between Governor Fubara and Nyesom Wike.

It is based on this that I decided to have another look at the so-called Peace Accord to decipher the intention of Mr. President towards his erroneous actions,“ he said.

Eze inferred that Mr. President and his team “strategically plotted all this not that they do not know that no reasonable Governor will implement any of them but to rubbish Nyesom Wike in his own plot to become Tinubu of Rivers State.”

“In this regard, I must commend President Tinubu for achieving what many political leaders couldn’t achieve by rubbishing the political fortunes of Nyesom Wike and thereby saving Rivers State from the nuisance that Wike has now become,” Eze said.

Eze postulated that “what we currently have in Rivers State is nothing but graveyard peace particularly now that Rivers State Elders, Youths and entire citizenry are fully aware that President Tinubu’s truce is nothing but to buy over Rivers State and it will be resisted no matter the odds.”

He added that “Wike is no longer relevant as far as the politics of Rivers State and Nigeria at large is concerned as most of his antecedents are now well known to all and sundry and whoever that decides to work with such a character does so at his or her own peril.

“This brings to and end his dream and vision of becoming the landlord and Jagaban of Rivers State. Rivers State cannot and will never be Lagos.”(www.naija247news.com)