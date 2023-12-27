How Gov. Akeredolu Died From Complications Arising From Prostate Cancer – Ondo State Govt

The Ondo State Government has officially confirmed the passing of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu due to complications arising from prostate cancer.

The announcement was made by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, in a statement issued on Wednesday, affirming the news that had earlier circulated about the governor’s demise.

In the statement titled “It Is a Sad Day in Ondo State,” Mrs Ademola-Olateju expressed the government’s profound sorrow at the loss of Governor Akeredolu. According to the statement, Governor Akeredolu peacefully departed from this world in Germany, where he was undergoing medical treatment. The governor succumbed to complications related to his protracted battle with prostate cancer.

The announcement conveyed that a letter has been sent to President Bola Tinubu to officially inform him of Governor Akeredolu’s death. The family and the Ondo State Government expressed gratitude to Mr. President for his support during the governor’s illness and indicated that further details about the funeral arrangements would be released soon.

Governor Akeredolu was hailed as an extraordinary leader who dedicated himself commendably to the service of Ondo State and its people. Beyond his role as the Governor of Ondo State, he emerged as a prominent advocate for the entire Southwest region and the nation. The statement described him as a courageous leader and an exemplar of integrity, acknowledging the weight of the loss and expressing solace in the knowledge that Governor Akeredolu lived a purposeful life devoted to the service of God Almighty.

Earlier reports from Naija247news had disclosed the governor’s passing, which was later confirmed by the government’s official statement.