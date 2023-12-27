Governor Akeredolu’s Passing Illuminates the Transient Nature of Power, Says Deji Adeyanju

Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju has characterized the demise of Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as a poignant reminder that political power is impermanent.

In a statement released on Wednesday while mourning the late governor, Adeyanju implored Nigerian leaders to perceive their current positions as temporary and to fortify their commitment to serving the nation’s interests.

Adeyanju acknowledged the significant contributions of the former governor during his tenure, citing his instrumental role in the progress of Ondo and Nigeria as a whole.

The statement reads: “In this moment of grief, we are reminded of the universal truth that all must ultimately face the inevitability of death. Governor Akeredolu’s passing serves as a stark reminder that life is fleeting and unpredictable. It reinforces the understanding that power is transient and very temporary. Therefore, I implore our leaders to reflect upon this reality and approach their positions with circumspection, humility, and a deep sense of responsibility.

“I urge our leaders to prioritize the welfare of the people they serve above all else. Let us remember that true leadership lies in selflessness, empathy, and a commitment to the greater good.

“Governor Akeredolu’s contributions to the development of Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole will always be remembered. His dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment during his advocacy for Amotekun, a regional security outfit for the South-West region, will be remembered as the pivotal moment in history.

“As we mourn the loss of Governor Akeredolu, we also reflect on the fragility of life and the need to make every moment count. Let us use this moment to unite as a nation and work towards building a better Nigeria, one where the principles of justice, equality, and progress prevail.

“In this difficult time, I stand in solidarity with the people of Ondo State, offering my support and condolences. May Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s soul find eternal rest, and may his family and loved ones find the strength to bear this great loss.”