Politics & Govt News

Former Reps Speaker Ghali Na’Abba Is Dead

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 27,2023.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, breathed his last in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja, according to family sources.

Born on September 27, 1958, Na’Abba, aged 65, battled a prolonged illness before succumbing to it.

Na’Abba, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, notably served as the Speaker of the House between 1999 and 2003. His health struggles had previously prompted his medical evacuation abroad for treatment, leading to an extended period away from Nigeria. However, he successfully recuperated and returned to his home country.

Initially affiliated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Na’Abba represented the Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, securing victory during the April 1999 general elections.

The late Ghali Na’Abba’s funeral arrangements are set to adhere to Islamic rites, with plans for his interment in Abuja.(www.naija247news.com)

 

PDP Releases Timetable For By-Elections, Pegs Senate Form At N3.5m
I'm always chasing Udom Emmanuel for advice' – Governor Eno
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

