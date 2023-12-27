Former House of Representatives Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba, Passes Away at 65

In a somber development, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, has passed away at the age of 65 in Abuja. The sad news was confirmed by Ahmed Lawal, an aide to the late speaker, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

The former speaker breathed his last in the early hours of Wednesday at the National Hospital, Abuja. Ghali Na’Abba had previously emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in the April 1999 National Assembly election in Kano Municipal Federal Constituency of Kano state.

Left behind is his wife, 10 children, and three grandchildren. Ahmed Lawal stated, “We are currently making arrangements to transport the corpse to Kano for burial today.”

This loss marks the end of an era, and the nation mourns the passing of a distinguished figure who contributed significantly to the political landscape of Nigeria.