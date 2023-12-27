Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

Fitch cuts Ethiopia’s Eurobond to ‘default’ after missed payment

By: The Editor

Date:

The offices of Fitch Ratings building appears empty in Canary Wharf, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 27 (Reuters) – Fitch on Wednesday downgraded the rating on Ethiopia’s only international government bond to “default” from “near default” after the east African country failed to make a $33 million coupon payment.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ethiopia became Africa’s third default in as many years on Tuesday after it failed to make the payment on the $1 billion Eurobond.

While the payment was due on Dec. 11, a 14-day grace period clause meant it technically had until Tuesday to provide the money.

The agency also lowered Ethiopia’s long-term foreign currency rating to “RD” or restricted default, from “C”. It does not assign outlooks to sovereigns rated “CCC+” or below.

Ethiopia requested debt relief under the Group of 20’s Common Framework in early 2021. But the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a two-year civil war meant progress was initially delayed.

Ethiopian officials told bondholders in a call on Dec. 15 that the coupon was affordable, but that it was not paying in order to treat all its creditors equally.

“Statements by the Ministry of Finance suggest that the non-payment reflects the effort to provide equal treatment to private creditors following agreements with official creditors to suspend debt service,” Fitch said in a statement.

Africa’s second-most populous country’s official sector government creditors have agreed to a debt-service suspension. But parallel talks with pension funds and other private creditors broke down, the government said on Dec. 8.

Fitch said it affirmed Ethiopia’s long-term local currency at ‘CCC-‘ as the government has continued servicing that debt, with no indication that it planned to include domestic debt in any restructuring.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Oil edges down as investors watch Red Sea developments
Next article
Inching Closer to OpenAI’s Debut Hardware
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Aiyedatiwa Sworn In As Ondo Governor

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has...

Inching Closer to OpenAI’s Debut Hardware

The Editor The Editor -
Sam Altman and renowned iPhone designer Jony Ive are...

Oil edges down as investors watch Red Sea developments

Naija247news Naija247news -
Some major shippers return to Red Sea routes Middle East...

Several wounded as DR Congo police break up banned election protest

The Editor The Editor -
KINSHASA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Several people were wounded...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Aiyedatiwa Sworn In As Ondo Governor

South West 0
The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has...

Inching Closer to OpenAI’s Debut Hardware

Fin-tech 0
Sam Altman and renowned iPhone designer Jony Ive are...

Oil edges down as investors watch Red Sea developments

Oil Markets 0
Some major shippers return to Red Sea routes Middle East...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com