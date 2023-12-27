Menu
Fire razes Late Akwa Ibom PDP chairman’s house, kills widow, one other

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Mrs Elizabeth Ekpenyong, the widow of the late chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Udo Ekpenyong, has been killed in a fire outbreak at her residence in Uyo.

The inferno which occurred on the eve of the Christmas celebration also claimed the life of Mrs Elizabeth’s sister, Ofonime Frank.

Udeme Idiong, Secretary of the Transition Committee of Ukanafun Local Government Area of the state, confirmed the tragic incident in a statement on Tuesday.

Idiong said the transition committee’s chairman, Godwin Ekpe, has declared seven days of mourning in honour of the deceased, starting from Tuesday, December 26, to Monday January 1, 2024.

"While sympathising with the family of the deceased, we pray for the repose of the departed souls.".

