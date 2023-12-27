Menu
Abductors of retired ECWA pastor demand N1m ransom

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen, who kidnapped retired Rev. Filibus Bamai of ECWA Church, Matuak Rimi, in Moro’a Chiefdom of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have demanded N1 million ransom for his release.

A source close to the church gave this indication in Manchok on Tuesday.

The source said that Bamai, who retired from service on Dec. 17 after clocking 65 years of retirement age, was kidnapped on Sunday at 12:50 a.m. in his house.

The source said that the cleric was whisked away with only boxers on him while his wife was severely beaten with a stick and left her with a cut on her head and bruises on her back.

It said that the kidnappers first demanded N5 million for his release, adding that as at Monday, they reduced the ransom to N1 million.

A cleric said that so far, about N300,000 have been mobilised and called on security agencies to beef up security in the area to protect lives and properties.

The spate of kidnappings is on the increase in rural communities where kidnappers take advantage of the porous security situation to pick victims at will.

Mr Sunday Bage, a prominent farmer in Pari village in the Chawai chiefdom of Kauru Local Government of Kaduna State, was kidnapped barely a week ago along with his wife, Listu.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, said he was going to call the District Police Officer in the area but hasn’t returned the call. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

