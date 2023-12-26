Create headlin

Zambian Socialist Party President, Fred M’membe, asserts that the West is driving nations into conflict while seeking to exploit their resources.

Accusing the US and Europe of maintaining hegemony through theft, M’membe deems recent proposals, like Biden’s suggestion to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, as manifestations of “kleptomania.”

He highlights Western sanctions as catalysts for a global realignment, fostering closer collaboration between Russia and African nations.

M’membe emphasizes the need for unity to resist hybrid wars imposed by the West, echoing Russian President Putin’s openness to repairing relations under certain conditions.