Unknown Gunmen Kills 50 in Plateau Fresh Attack. 

December 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, on Monday, said that at least 50 people were killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen in several communities in Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor disclosed this at a luncheon organised by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, for troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in Mangu.

Mutfwang expressed dismay over the spate of attacks and wanton destruction of farmlands and other property by gunmen.

He promised to adopt stringent measures in tackling insecurity in the state.

”From intelligence reports available to me, at least 50 persons have been killed in Mangu and Bokkos in the last 48 hours.

”This is unacceptable. Enough is enough. These stupid, senseless and unprovoked acts must stop.

”However, no amount of attacks will break the spirit of Plateau people, we remain resolute and determined to progress as a people,” he said.

The governor thanked the troops for their unrelenting efforts in the fight against insecurity in the state and promised to support the military and other security agencies to secure the state.

”That way, we will prevent some hoodlums, who usually hide under the attacks, to perpetrate other crimes, such as cattle rustling, armed robbery, kidnapping for ransom and other crimes.

”We will also strengthen other security agencies to complement the efforts of the military in tackling insecurity in the state,” the governor said.

In a speech, the Commander of OPSH, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, said his troops had responded to the attacks.

Abubakar said: “In the last 48 hours, we have responded to 36 distress calls from different locations, simultaneously.

”As we speak, some of our men are in hospital due to the injuries sustained in attacks.

”But we are committed to ensuring that we put a stop to all criminal activities in Plateau,” he said. (www.naija247news.com).