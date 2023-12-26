Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Unknown Gunmen Attack Popular Ebonyi Business Mogul

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 26, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A popular Ebonyi State business mogul, Ojimba C Ojimba has been reportedly attacked by unknown Gunmen on his way to his father’s compound for his Christmas celebration.

Our correspondent gathered that the ugly incident happened on December 24th at Popular Ogbaga Road in Abakaliki.

According to his friend who shared pictures of the attack, “Ojimba C Ojimba Was going back to his father’s compound on the night of 24th December for Christmas.”

“Just two poles to his father’s compound, Ambush was laid on him.”

“The attack was to shôôt him deàd but by God Grace he escaped the attack and survived

As we ThankGod for his mercy, I want to ask these questions , how many young izzi men are doing well that we want to wipe out the few that are trying to come up?”.

“What wrong has this young man done that you want him deàd? Same person that is paying over 100 universities students schol fees

same person planning to host izzi cultural fiesta to empower youth with millions of Naira

Why una one k!ll diz one of the few wey dey very accessible? Why?”.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police inspector kills Sergeant after a cultist was arrested in Edo
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Police inspector kills Sergeant after a cultist was arrested in Edo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An Edo police inspector, Jonathan Okouromi...

I deeply regret any pain I may have caused – Kanye West apologizes to Jewish community

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kanye West has finally offered an...

Lagos Police Arrest Woman For Bathing Husband With Hot Water

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command has...

Gunmen Kills Edo Broadcaster on Christmas Eve

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A broadcast journalist with the Independent...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police inspector kills Sergeant after a cultist was arrested in Edo

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An Edo police inspector, Jonathan Okouromi...

I deeply regret any pain I may have caused – Kanye West apologizes to Jewish community

Entertainment 0
December 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kanye West has finally offered an...

Lagos Police Arrest Woman For Bathing Husband With Hot Water

Nigeria Metro News 0
December 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com