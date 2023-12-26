Unknown Gunmen Attack Popular Ebonyi Business Mogul

December 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A popular Ebonyi State business mogul, Ojimba C Ojimba has been reportedly attacked by unknown Gunmen on his way to his father’s compound for his Christmas celebration.

Our correspondent gathered that the ugly incident happened on December 24th at Popular Ogbaga Road in Abakaliki.

According to his friend who shared pictures of the attack, “Ojimba C Ojimba Was going back to his father’s compound on the night of 24th December for Christmas.”

“Just two poles to his father’s compound, Ambush was laid on him.”

“The attack was to shôôt him deàd but by God Grace he escaped the attack and survived

As we ThankGod for his mercy, I want to ask these questions , how many young izzi men are doing well that we want to wipe out the few that are trying to come up?”.

“What wrong has this young man done that you want him deàd? Same person that is paying over 100 universities students schol fees

same person planning to host izzi cultural fiesta to empower youth with millions of Naira

Why una one k!ll diz one of the few wey dey very accessible? Why?”.(www.naija247news.com).