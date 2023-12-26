Menu
Tinubu won’t fold hands and watch – Presidency

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 26,2023.

The Presidency has said that there was no way President Bola Tinubu would keep quiet and allow crises in the states to escalate.

This is following his intervention in the political crises in Ondo and Rivers State.

Observers had claimed Tinubu’s actions were undermining the government of such states.

But his media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale believes it was a move in the right direction.

Ngelale said Tinubu will continue to intervene in states battling political crises if such development will affect the country.

“That has nothing to do with, of course, political development, destabilization of a particular region or state or subnational entity that could potentially turn into a national conflagration,” he said on Channels Television’s News Night, a pre-recorded show that airs on Mondays.

If the President sees that, he is not going to sit by as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and fold his hands and keep quiet. I think that is what he has done.

“That is to say if you are the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and your primary objective is to make sure that the Nigerian people are safe; that they are able to operate in an environment that is stable and does not place them in any form of insecurity, then you know that if a political crisis is devolving into something that is generating manmade insecurity, then the president needs to step in and he took that wise decision to step in,” the presidential aide maintained.(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

