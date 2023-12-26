Menu
Politics & Govt News

Take back Nigeria from Evil leaders – Kogi Labour Party to citizens

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 26,2023.

The opposition Labour Party in Kogi State has called on Nigerians to stand in one voice to take back the Country from bad leaders.

The Kogi Labour Party Publicity Secretary Idakwo Emmanuel said this on Monday while felicitating with Christians worldwide as they mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

Emmanuel, who noted that the birth of Jesus brings peace and unity, averred that some few individuals in their selfish and satanic operations have destroyed the economy and prosperity of Nigeria as a nation.

While admonishing Nigerians to reflect on being saved from corruption and bad governance, Emmanuel said” It is time to take back our Country from this greedy set of people who have decided to cripple our hope in Nigeria.

“We must stand up to take back our country and rescue our dear nation from total collapse. This is the only country we have and void of religion, ethnicity and regional differences.

“We must defeat the few who in their selfish and satanic operations have destroyed the economy and prosperity of our nation. Together we will move Nigeria from consumption to production. It is possible” he stated.(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

