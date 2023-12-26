Solidarity With Palestine Is Our International Obligation, By Ayoola Babalola

20,000 innocent people have been killed in the ongoing genocide of Palestine by the state of Israel and its collaborators: innocent men, women, and children.

More than 100 aid workers of the United Nations have been brutally murdered, a figure that the organisation described as the highest recorded in any conflict in its 78-year history.

As of December 12, at least 100 journalists working to document terror and crimes against humanity had been killed by Israel. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) described the killings as an “apparent pattern of targeting of journalists and their families by the Israeli military.”

The height of the ongoing carnage is unimaginable. Universities have been bombed and hospitals that were attending to civilian casualties were also bombed. Schools have been bombed and religious houses have not even been left out either.

United Nations experts said that half of the civilian infrastructure in Gaza has been destroyed. This includes more than 40,000 housing units as well as hospitals, schools, mosques, bakeries, water pipes, sewage, and electricity networks, “in a way that threatens to make the continuation of Palestinian life in Gaza impossible.”

Before the October escalation of the decades-old crisis, there has been scant regard for international law in military offensives perpetuated by the United States-led western bloc but Israel’s current onslaught against defenceless civilians is a whole new level of brazenry and international criminality. The occupation has violated multiple international humanitarian laws and broken at least 50 resolutions of the United Nations that sought to address the crisis.

A New York Times article published recently reported that Israel’s strikes have obliterated whole branches of family trees. In one family, at least 101 members, according to the Times, have been killed in the indiscriminate bombing that Israel continues to rain on the area.

Debates continue in international circles about whether Israel’s “right to self-defense” is being exercised in ways that match internationally acceptable standards. In circles that are more circumspect, the question is whether Israel has a right to defend itself while it occupies stolen territories and continues to exert apartheid dehumanisation on the indigenous population of the territory.

One thing is certain regardless, what Israel is doing right now is genocide, and the UN agrees. More than 800 scholars of international law signed an opinion on October 18, shortly after the recent escalations, that Israel’s criminal dumb-bombing of the Gaza Strip is being carried out “with a potential genocidal intent.” I am sure that their perspectives would have become much clearer. Muhannad Ayyash, Professor of Sociology at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada, in his Aljazeera column published in November wrote:

“It is now clear that Israel is engaging in a genocide of the Palestinian people. As reported by Al Jazeera, the Israeli state has “loosened” its military rules of engagement, essentially giving its soldiers the green light to kill anyone they encounter inside the Gaza Strip as part of their ground operations. Israeli politicians and soldiers are talking openly about turning Gaza into dust, eliminating Palestinians, and imagining Israeli settlers living on land that used to be called Gaza.”

It is amid this tragic moment of history, that our Palestinian comrades observe this year’s Christmas and every human who has a functioning moral compass should rise in international solidarity. It is an historical obligation of this moment, that this project of settler colonialism that seeks to replace indigenous population and communities of Palestine with homesteaders must fail.

Our solidarity must destablise the core of zionism which seeks to punish Palestinians for merely existing and refusing to submit. Our support of the national liberation of Palestine should be unwavering, from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

Recent weeks have seen millions mobilised in every corner of the world for Pro-Palestine solidarity matches. Local actions are taking place across Europe as well, with rallies putting pressure on politicians and targetting of arms factories.

This remarkable mass mobilisation against the apartheid settler state and its enablers shows one thing: the world clearly sees Israel for the settler-colonialist and zionist state that it is with its different criminal method of control which it uses to perpetuate economic, political and social domination, including apartheid.

Western propagandists and the individuals they have on chokehold may be delusional but the peoples of the global majority have followed closely, the historical metamorphosis of the Israeli State. From the Balfour Declaration of the earlies of the last century to how it has now been propped up and continues to facilitate the oppression of the indigenous population and their ultimate replacement by settlers who identify as Jewish, either by ethnicity or religious belief or political aspiration.

As expected, United States supports Israel in this carnage and this is not just symptomatic of the detablising role that the U.S. empire continues to play in today’s world but it clearly shows Israel also as an imperialist outpost against whom the heroic resistance of the Palestinian people and the armed front of their liberation struggle is to be loved and supported.

Zionism as a white supremacist project is propped up and and continues to be materially supported so that it can uphold Western interest in the Middle East. This posturing distabilises the region by fundamental design.

It represents a security challenge for North Africa as a region which then trickles down to the rest of the Sahel. Egypt for instance as a border with occupied Palestine so the proliferation of arms, training of resistance fighters, and cross border movement of weapons are security centerpoints whose only solution is the complete victory over zionism and liberation of Palestine.

Our solidarity with Palestine, hence, is not just a matter of international moral obligation, it is more importantly a crucial political objective for our liberation. Especially as Africans. Palestine for us is a mirror wherein we see humanity’s worst as it was and is being perpetuated from Algeria to Namibia, South Africa, Malawi, Zimbabwe and other African nations. The Israeli occupation of Palestine offends our cultural sensibility as a people

The white supremacist West has put us in concentration camps perpetuated apartheid against our people and continues to plunder our resources. Everything about our future and past should drive us to be in solidarity with Palestine and to reject and continue to seek the dismantling of this Zionist occupation.

Babalola is an African journalist that works as political correspondent for Peoples Gazette out of Abuja, Nigeria.

