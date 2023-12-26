Menu
Geopolitics

Russia’s BitCluster Unveils Ambitious 120MW Data Center Project in Ethiopia

By: The Editor

Date:

Russian Bitcoin mining solutions provider BitCluster has announced the construction of a 120-megawatt (MW) data center in Ethiopia, potentially transforming the country into a global mining hub.

The facility, situated in Addis Ababa at the Kilinto high-voltage substation, spans 30,000 square meters and is set to launch in January 2024.

Operating with 100% renewable energy from the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the project ensures an uninterrupted power supply with an expected uptime of 99%.

BitCluster’s full-cycle service center approach aims to enhance mining efficiency by addressing device issues in-house. Co-founder Sergey Arestov anticipates Ethiopia, with its hydropower potential, becoming a key destination for global mining.

