Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Release Nnamdi Kanu As Christmas Gift To Ndigbo – Ohanaeze Tells Tinubu

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

President general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has called on President Bola Tinubu led federal government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a Christmas gift to Ndigbo.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Chief Iwuanyanwu who said this in his Christmas message titled, “Message of Faith in Divine Providence,” said the continuous incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu does not portend goodwill, peace and unity for the country.

The president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo observed that the idea of the Supreme Court referring the case to a lower court gives an impression that the federal government seems not to be bothered or worried with the insecurity situation in the South East.

He said presidential directive for Nnamdi Kanu’s release will reassure the Igbo speaking states in Nigeria that Tinubu is a listening leader who has the feelings of the people in his heart.

To the people of Igbo speaking states, Chief Iwuanyanwu called on them to always go about their normal duties in compliance with the laws of the areas they find themselves.

He appealed to them to make new resolutions as they come back home for the Christmas with a view to facing the challenges of the new year.

Chief Iwuanyanwu wished Ndigbo and Nigerians a blissful Christmas and a prosperous New year.

He said the programmes being pursued by his leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo will begin to bear fruit in the new year.

The PG appealed to the federal and state governments to embark on people oriented programmes that will alleviate the unbearable sufferings in the land adding that they should focus on capital intensive projects that will employ the teeming unemployed youths.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Solidarity With Palestine Is Our International Obligation, By Ayoola Babalola
Next article
Enugu State Neighbourhood Watch Thwarts Kidnapping, Leader Injured in Heroic Effort
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Akpabio at 61: Celebrating an uncommon political leader by Kalu Okoronkwo

Naija247news Naija247news -
The uncommon humility displayed by Senator Godswill Akpabio during...

Emefiele Sues CBN Investigator, Debunks Opening 593 Foreign Bank Accounts

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, Dismisses Investigator's Report as...

Bishop Kukah Urges Tinubu: Take Decisive Action to End Killings

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
…and Instill Hope in Nigeria" The Catholic Bishop of...

I discussed my 7-point agenda with Tinubu, says Soyinka

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Nobel laureate Prof Wole Soyinka met with President Bola...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Akpabio at 61: Celebrating an uncommon political leader by Kalu Okoronkwo

Opinion 0
The uncommon humility displayed by Senator Godswill Akpabio during...

Emefiele Sues CBN Investigator, Debunks Opening 593 Foreign Bank Accounts

Cases & Trials 0
Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, Dismisses Investigator's Report as...

Bishop Kukah Urges Tinubu: Take Decisive Action to End Killings

South West 0
…and Instill Hope in Nigeria" The Catholic Bishop of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com