Release Nnamdi Kanu As Christmas Gift To Ndigbo – Ohanaeze Tells Tinubu

President general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has called on President Bola Tinubu led federal government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a Christmas gift to Ndigbo.

Chief Iwuanyanwu who said this in his Christmas message titled, “Message of Faith in Divine Providence,” said the continuous incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu does not portend goodwill, peace and unity for the country.

The president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo observed that the idea of the Supreme Court referring the case to a lower court gives an impression that the federal government seems not to be bothered or worried with the insecurity situation in the South East.

He said presidential directive for Nnamdi Kanu’s release will reassure the Igbo speaking states in Nigeria that Tinubu is a listening leader who has the feelings of the people in his heart.

To the people of Igbo speaking states, Chief Iwuanyanwu called on them to always go about their normal duties in compliance with the laws of the areas they find themselves.

He appealed to them to make new resolutions as they come back home for the Christmas with a view to facing the challenges of the new year.

Chief Iwuanyanwu wished Ndigbo and Nigerians a blissful Christmas and a prosperous New year.

He said the programmes being pursued by his leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo will begin to bear fruit in the new year.

The PG appealed to the federal and state governments to embark on people oriented programmes that will alleviate the unbearable sufferings in the land adding that they should focus on capital intensive projects that will employ the teeming unemployed youths.