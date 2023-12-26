Presidential Peace Pact Will Be Implemented, It’s Not A Death Sentence – Fubara

Dec 26,2023.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, says he is committed to implementing the eight-point presidential peace agreement on the political crisis in the state.

Governor Fubara stated this in a Christmas Broadcast on Monday morning.

He, however, assured that agreement will be implemented in a way that will not compromise the collective interest of the people and democratic values.

He said as a principal participant in the saga, he has taken some time to study the terms of the proclamation and “has come to the conclusion that the peace pact is not as bad as it might be portrayed by those genuinely opposed to it”.

He said the peace accord “is not a death sentece”, but an opportunity to achieve the needed stability in the state.

Governor Fubara said both sides of the divide have so far demonstrated some goodwill towards the implementation of the agreement.

He said while the Martin Amaewhule led Assembly has “withdrawn the purported impeached notice”, his government has also released the withheld allowance of the State House of Assembly.

The Rivers State Governor thanked President Bola Tinubu for intervening in the political crisis, saying that the effort demonstrates his love for Rivers State.

Governor Fubara also appreciated the people for their love and support for his administration, especially during the period of the crisis.

He promised never to lower the bar of governance in the state and to always consult widely to serve the state better.

On the Christmas celebration, Governor Fubara encouraged citizens of the state to imbibe the good virtues of Jesus Christ which are outlined in his teachings of selflessness, genuine love and true forgiveness.

He assured that the new year, 2024 will witness improved development with the planned completion of some strategic infrastructure, including a section of the Ring Road Project and the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro unity road which was abandoned for over 20 years.(www.naija247news.com)