Police Service Commission Denounces Fake Recruitment Fee Demand in Constable Screening

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has distanced itself from a circulating social media post instructing Constable recruitment candidates to bring N2000 for the screening.

PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, clarified the post as false and misleading, emphasizing the free nature of the ongoing recruitment.

The Commission warned against fraudulent interference and urged candidates to adhere to the transparent, merit-based process without succumbing to misleading messages.

The PSC assured candidates that detailed information on the screening exercise requirements would be communicated through official channels, emphasizing the commitment to a transparent and merit-driven recruitment process.