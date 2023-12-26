Menu
Police inspector kills Sergeant after a cultist was arrested in Edo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An Edo police inspector, Jonathan Okouromi is reportedly on the run after killing his colleague, Sergeant Abosele Akhere.

The incident occurred at about 9pm on Sunday, December 24, in Ikponwosa/Egban community, Egor Local Government Area of Edo state, when operatives of the Edo State Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad and those of the Control Intelligence Rapid Response Squad embarked on an operation to apprehend some suspected cultists.

The suspected cultists had been terrorising the said Ikponwosa/Egban community in recent times. During the operation, a notorious cultist and prime suspect in cult-related activities who was simply identified as ‘Raggae’ was arrested by Sergeant Abosele Akhere.

A source told Punch;

“All of a sudden, Inspector Jonathan Okouromi just lifted his gun, pulled the trigger and shot Akhere from the back. Nobody knew what happened or why he did that. He just fired him from behind. The man fell immediately and started bleeding.”

The source added that the shot officer was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

Inspector Okouromi reportedly “escaped with his gun the moment he realised he had shot his junior colleague to death.” The arrested suspected cultist, Reggae also escaped, while one Mr Agbontaen Monday, a member Of the Eiye confraternity was arrested.

The fleeing Inspector Okouromi is still being searched for by the police in the Ugbowo division, while the body of the slain police sergeant was deposited at the mortuary as the further investigation continues.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

