Plateau State Governor, Mutfwang Laments How Terrorists Had Occupied Schools In Barkin Ladi For Five Years Before Attacks

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has lamented how terrorists had been occupying schools in the Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of the state for the past five years.

Governor Mutfwang in an interview on Channels TV programme on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the rising terrorist attacks and killings in the state, saying there is “lack of political will” by the President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government to dislodge terrorists in the state.

The governor said that the crisis in the state had continued to escalate because no arrest had been made so far by security agents.

Governor Mutfwang described the Christmas Eve attacks by assailants on over 15 communities in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of the state as unfortunate.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Plateau State Command of the Nigerian Police Force says that no fewer than 86 persons have been killed with 221 houses completely burnt down during the Christmas Eve attacks by gunmen in Plateau State.

According to a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Alfred Alabo, the attacks were carried out by the assailants in 15 communities of Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of the state.

Alabo, in the statement issued on Tuesday on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Okoro Alawari, also disclosed that the criminals burnt eight vehicles during the attacks.

Governor Muftwang, during the interview said, “We must stop this carnage” adding that security agents “cannot continue with this reactionary strategy but be proactive.”

He stressed that “As I am talking to you today, in Barkin-Ladi Local Government, schools have been occupied by these terrorists for some years now. Not less than 64 communities have been displaced and the lands have been taken over by these marauding terrorists.”

He noted that he would approach Tinubu to give clear instructions to security agents to protect the people on the Plateau against their land-grabbing attackers.

“I will be talking to Mr President on this. We need to summon the political will to give instructions to security agencies to protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria and even the internal integrity of our land boundaries.

“There are ways of acquiring lands, not through violence and we must be able to resort to constitutionalism in dealing with these issues.

“People who want land on the Plateau are free to approach the communities, negotiate and settle in those communities.

“I don’t think people will refuse but where they resort to violence to take over those lands, you will be sure that this is a time bomb because it will reach a time when people react, and we are going to have a large-scale conflict. I pray we don’t get to that point,” he said.

The governor lamented that part of the problem on the Plateau was because no arrest or prosecution had been made in connection with the dastard attacks over the years.

He said that “Part of the problem we have is that so far, there have been no arrests, no prosecution, and as far as we do not confront this issue headline, some people feel their attackers are being protected.

“Under the last regime, the feeling of the people in Plateau State, particularly the victims of these terrorist attacks, is that it looks as if the terrorists were given official government backing to be able to terrorise them because little or nothing was done to repel these attacks.

“I can tell you that these schools that are being occupied didn’t start now; some of those schools have been occupied for the last three to five years. Children in those schools have had to relocate, and primary healthcare centres have been abandoned.”

