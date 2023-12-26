Peter Obi Pays Tributes To Security Officials & 70 People Who Lost Their Lives In Plateau Attack

Dec 26,2023.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has paid glowing tributes to security operatives especially those who recently lost their lives in Plateau State where over 70 people are reported have have been killed by terrorists.

Obi, expressed his condolences to bereaved families in a special Yuletide message to the uniformed operatives, on Monday.

He noted that they are being overstretched by the increasing incidents of terrorism and criminal violence across the country.

Obi said, “As we celebrate this season of peace and love and the approach of a new year, I like to spare a thought for our compatriots in uniform.

“The men and women of our armed and security services come to mind. The soldiers in various battlefronts of insecurity, the policemen and women in patrol in our cities and highways, the Civil Defense Corps, and Department of State Security operatives.

“These illustrious citizens are often lost in our thoughts and prayers both as leaders and fellow citizens yet they remain the guardians and protectors of our freedom as a people.

“I am thinking of those who in the call of duty have to spend this festive season away from the comfort of home and the embrace of loved ones. I am referring to those who face the risk of the supreme sacrifice to protect and defend the freedom of our dear nation and the liberties that come with our democracy.

“Let us spare them our thoughts and prayers this season. Let them be reassured that their labors are appreciated by a grateful nation.

According to him, “Great nations are built by rulers, citizens, and the protectors of freedom.

"Therefore, to all our illustrious heroes, please accept the prayers and thoughts of your compatriots and the appreciation of a grateful nation for your services and sacrifices. God bless you all for what you do for us all.