PDP’s Adebutu heads to Supreme Court

Dec 26,2023.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, said his team of lawyers have successfully filed an appeal before the Supreme Court over the March 18 governorship election in the state.

It will be recalled that Adebutu had earlier challenged the election victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the tribunal, citing alleged over-voting, gross misconduct, disenfranchisement, non-compliance with the electoral act as well as non compliance to the margin of lead principle.

The court affirmed the governor’s election up to the appeal court.

Adebutu, who just returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom, said he was back home to celebrate Christmas with his people.

The statement reads partly, “In the spirit of the celebration of Christmas, Hon. (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu returned home from the United Kingdom to celebrate Jesus Christ’s birth with his people, after ensuring all processes of reclaiming the mandate of the good people of Ogun State had been completed at the Supreme Court without any successful ambush.”

In the message, the governorship hopeful noted that the life of Jesus Christ teaches love, compassion and sacrifice, which he said led to the redemption of mankind.

He urged residents of the state to pray for the state.

At the end of it all, Jesus Christ overcame and had victory over all, even death; therefore, in this journey of redeeming the stolen mandate, we shall have victory at the end and bring relief to the good people of Ogun State.

“We sincerely appreciate the unprecedented warm reception and shouts of joy he received from the people all over the State, this is a great indication to us that truly, Ogun State people are standing firm and strong in the belief that true justice will be delivered at the Supreme Court,” he said.

He also appealed to the people to celebrate moderately with friends and family while "hoping that our victory is near and around the corner."