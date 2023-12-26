Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii Retreat: A $270 Million Extravaganza with Mansions, Bunkers, and Controversy

Mark Zuckerberg is expanding his Hawaii retreat with a $270 million investment, encompassing multiple mansions, an entire village, and a 5,000 square foot underground bunker.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Documents obtained by WIRED reveal this extravagant addition to Zuckerberg’s Koolau Ranch property on Kauai’s northeast shore.

The billionaire and his wife, Priscilla Chan, acquired 110 acres in 2021, augmenting their existing 1,300-acre $100 million estate.

The colossal project includes two mansions with a combined area of at least 57,000 square feet, boasting 30 bedrooms, 30 bathrooms, conference rooms, an industrial kitchen, elevators, and an intricate underground tunnel system connecting the mansions.

This self-sufficient compound ensures Zuckerberg and guests have everything they need, featuring guest houses, a gym, sauna, swimming pools, a hot tub, cold plunge pool, tennis court, and even a network of 11 treehouses connected by rope bridges.

Notably, a $133,726 dispute emerged last year with a contractor who built the treehouses. The entire estate is fortified with a six-foot tall stone wall, initiated in 2016, generating controversy and accusations of Zuckerberg ‘colonizing Hawaii.’

A 2020 Change.org petition criticized him for allegedly suing natives to build a mansion on their land. In 2022, a wrongful death lawsuit was pursued by the family of a security guard who worked for Zuckerberg and suffered a fatal heart attack at Kualoa Ranch.