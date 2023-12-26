Menu
Man dies in car accident while fleeing after killing his side chick

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Zimbabwean man identified simply as Mandla has tragically lost his life in a fatal car accident after killing his side chick.

This reportedly occurred shortly after a violent altercation, resulting in the death of his side chick. The circumstances surrounding these events suggest that Mandla was trying to escape accountability for his actions.

According to the contents of a voice note sent by Mandla, the two lovebirds were in a physical altercation over infidelity. Some local publications reported that Mandla narrated how he supported his side chick financially and even sent her on fully paid holidays.

He claimed that his efforts and love were unappreciated, and the lady played him. According to reports, the two got into a physical fight. During the altercation, Mandla reportedly forcefully pushed his girlfriend with such intensity that she struck her head on a solid object, leading to her untimely demise.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, Mandla hastily fled the scene in his Mercedes Benz, speeding down Gwanda Road and possibly attempting to return to South Africa.

He sent a voice note to a WhatsApp group with some of his friends, confessing what he had done and why. In the voice note, he namedrops his girlfriend’s girl named Anele. He was saying she was the girl behind taking his girlfriend down for him.

The escape, however, met a devastating end when Mandla’s Mercedes collided head-on with an inter-Africa bus upon reaching Kensington. The impact was so severe that the car’s engine reportedly catapulted over 50 meters away. Regrettably, Mandla lost his life in the collision, while fortunately, the occupants of the bus escaped without injury.

Mandla, who was married, is survived by his wife and five children, according to people who knew him.(www.naija247news.com).

You're Embarrassment To Muslim Faithful -Mo Salah Faces Backlash Over Posting Of Christmas Tree
