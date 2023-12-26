Man chasing stubborn bird dies as building collapses on him

December 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 59-year-old man identified as Peter Owusu met his untimely death after an uncompleted building collapsed on him in Kasoa Opeikuma community, in Awutu Senya East Municipality, Central Region of Ghana.

It was gathered that the man was trying to chase away a bird that frequently visited the building and incessantly cried out from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

According to Isaac Opoku Mensah, the Kasoa Branch Pastor of Deeper Life Church, the widow of the deceased informed him that her late husband initially threw a stone at the bird, causing it to temporarily fly away.

It returned approximately ten minutes later. Determined to rid the building of the bird, Mr Owusu climbed the structure, but tragically, it collapsed suddenly, resulting in his untimely demise.

He was immediately rushed to the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.(www.naija247news.com).