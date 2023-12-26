Menu
Lagos Police Arrest Woman For Bathing Husband With Hot Water

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

December 26, 2023.

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a woman identified as Dorcas Oluwabukola for allegedly pouring hot water on her husband in the Meiran area of the state over suspicion of infidelity.

A police source in the Meiran division told Newsmen that the suspect would be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department once the investigation was completed.

It was gathered that the wife became irked after the husband attended his childhood friend’s wedding without her, leading to an altercation between them after which she poured hot water on him.

While assuring the public that the matter would be thoroughly investigated, the police source said the division was monitoring the progress of the husband, who had been hospitalised since the incident.

“It is true the incident happened. The incident happened about six days ago. It was a true story. She poured hot water on her husband purposely because she felt that he cheated on her,” the police source said.

“They were supposed to go to a party together. However, the husband went all alone. We are still monitoring the progress of the husband because he has been hospitalised since that day. He has not been discharged.

“We arrested the wife immediately because that is a capital offence. There is no option for bail. We are waiting for the appropriate time for us to move the case to the state CID.”

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident to NAN, said it happened on December 18, 2023.

The PPRO said the couple had planned to attend the wedding together until the husband decided to go alone. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Gunmen Kills Edo Broadcaster on Christmas Eve
