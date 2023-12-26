Menu
Nigeria Metro News

Kidnappers Free Enugu Monarch After Collecting N6Million, Bag Of Rice, Chicken, Wine, Others As Ransom

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Igwe James Agbogo, the traditional ruler of Nkalagu Obukpa community in Enugu State, was abducted on December 21, 2023, from his palace but has now been freed after four days in captivity.

Sources reveal that he was released on December 25, 2023, following the payment of N6 million, a bag of rice, a large chicken, and other food items as ransom.

The monarch, who was preparing for his coronation on December 28, was taken to the hospital for treatment after his release.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

