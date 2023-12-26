Menu
South West

I discussed my 7-point agenda with Tinubu, says Soyinka

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Nobel laureate Prof Wole Soyinka met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, engaging in a comprehensive discussion about a seven-point agenda outlining his expectations. Soyinka, addressing reporters after the meeting at Tinubu’s private residence in Lagos, revealed his earlier attempt to dissuade Tinubu from running for office.

Despite this, he refrained from criticizing the government, stating it’s too early for such evaluations.

Describing his visit as a friendly gesture to check on Tinubu and wish him a Merry Christmas, Soyinka shared insights into his approach of allowing a year to pass before expressing opinions on any administration.

When questioned about his expectations from the Tinubu administration, Soyinka straightforwardly mentioned a seven-point agenda, emphasizing the thorough discussion they had on those matters.

