I deeply regret any pain I may have caused – Kanye West apologizes to Jewish community

December 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kanye West has finally offered an apology to the Jewish community after making a string of offensive comments.

The Gold digger rapper lost lucrative contracts with Adidas and Balenciaga that led to losing his billionaire status in the process and was banned from X and Instagram after saying he was going to ‘go death con 3 on Jewish people’ in a tweet.

He continued to double down on his statements in more tweets, interviews and statements creating a storm of controversy.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, December 26, Kanye, 46, posted a message written in Hebrew which translates to: ‘I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions.

‘It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future.’

The message concluded: ‘Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.’

It has taken more than a year for Kanye to apologise for his upsetting remarks.

The controversy was sparked in October 2022 when the rapper tweeted: ‘I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.

‘The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.

On another occasion, he praised Hitler’s ‘redeeming qualities’ and also denied the Holocaust ever happened.

Kanye will be releasing his new album Vultures with Ty Dolla Sign on New Year’s Day.(www.naija247news.com).