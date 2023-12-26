I almost believed Emeka Ike’s wife until I remembered my own experience with my ex-wife – Daddy Freeze

December 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Media personality Daddy Freeze has said that he almost believed Emeka Ike’s wife, Suzanne’s account of what led to the end of her marriage to the actor, until he remembered his own experience with his ex-wife.

Commenting on the recent debacle between the former couple, Daddy Freeze stated that Suzanne was trying to come off as the gentle one and making Emeka Ike look bad.

The media personality stated that his ex-wife did same to him and alleged that he forced her to sleep with other men in court documents, adding that he beats her if she fails to do what he wants.

Daddy Freeze further revealed that before he divorced his ex-wife, she was hanging out with a woman whose husband found a charm with his name, in her bag. The media personality also recalled how his ex-wife assaulted him following an argument about her returning home late.(www.naija247news.com).