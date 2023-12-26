Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

I almost believed Emeka Ike’s wife until I remembered my own experience with my ex-wife – Daddy Freeze

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 26, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Media personality Daddy Freeze has said that he almost believed Emeka Ike’s wife, Suzanne’s account of what led to the end of her marriage to the actor, until he remembered his own experience with his ex-wife.

Commenting on the recent debacle between the former couple, Daddy Freeze stated that Suzanne was trying to come off as the gentle one and making Emeka Ike look bad.

The media personality stated that his ex-wife did same to him and alleged that he forced her to sleep with other men in court documents, adding that he beats her if she fails to do what he wants.

Daddy Freeze further revealed that before he divorced his ex-wife, she was hanging out with a woman whose husband found a charm with his name, in her bag. The media personality also recalled how his ex-wife assaulted him following an argument about her returning home late.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu won’t fold hands and watch – Presidency
Next article
Burkina Faso Launches Vladimir Putin International Award to Honors African Libration Leaders
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Man dies in car accident while fleeing after killing his side chick

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Zimbabwean man identified simply as...

You’re Embarrassment To Muslim Faithful -Mo Salah Faces Backlash Over Posting Of Christmas Tree

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 26,2023. Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been criticised on...

PDP’s Adebutu heads to Supreme Court

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 26,2023. The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,...

Take back Nigeria from Evil leaders – Kogi Labour Party to citizens

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 26,2023. The opposition Labour Party in Kogi State has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Man dies in car accident while fleeing after killing his side chick

Regions 0
December 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Zimbabwean man identified simply as...

You’re Embarrassment To Muslim Faithful -Mo Salah Faces Backlash Over Posting Of Christmas Tree

FootBall 0
Dec 26,2023. Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been criticised on...

PDP’s Adebutu heads to Supreme Court

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 26,2023. The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com