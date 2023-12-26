Menu
Enugu State Neighbourhood Watch Thwarts Kidnapping, Leader Injured in Heroic Effort

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Members of the Enugu State Neighbourhood Watch Group in Udi thwarted a kidnapping attempt at the Police Post along 9th Mile, Udi, Oji-River road, neutralizing two of the notorious kidnappers responsible for numerous attacks in the area.

The leader, Ebuka, sustained severe gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.

The police have not commented on the incident, and locals express concerns about persistent kidnappings despite the presence of checkpoints.

Residents, like Mrs. Ngozi Orji, highlight the need for improved security management amid suspicions of collaboration between security agents and criminals.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

