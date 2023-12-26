Menu
Emefiele Sues CBN Investigator, Debunks Opening 593 Foreign Bank Accounts

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, Dismisses Investigator’s Report as False and Defamatory

Godwin Emefiele, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has vehemently rejected the findings of the Special Investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu, labeling them as satanic, baseless, defamatory, and false. In a statement released on Sunday, Emefiele announced his decision to initiate legal proceedings to vindicate himself from the damaging claims made in the report.

The investigator, Jim Obazee, alleged that Emefiele had opened 593 foreign bank accounts without the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari or the CBN’s board of directors. Emefiele’s lawyer, Maxwell Okpara, confirmed the statement and emphasized its authenticity.

Among other accusations, the report claimed that the recent naira redesign lacked express approval from former President Muhammadu Buhari, suggesting that the idea was introduced by Buhari’s aide, Sabiu Tunde Yusuf. Emefiele, however, countered these claims, asserting that he provided Buhari’s approval to Obazee during the investigation process.

Emefiele, who recently spent 34 days in the Kuje Correctional Centre over alleged N1.5bn procurement fraud, stated that the report’s content was false and misleading.

Despite his legal constraints, he felt compelled to address certain issues, emphasizing the presence of presidential approval for the naira redesign and challenging the authenticity of a directive allegedly signed by Buhari and former SGF Boss Mustapha.

Regarding the 593 foreign accounts, Emefiele distanced himself, asserting that he was not involved in their opening and lacked knowledge of their existence.

He called for a transparent investigation into the alleged frauds and announced his lawyers’ immediate action to clear his name from the defamatory statements.

