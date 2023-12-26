Bishop Kukah Urges Tinubu: Take Decisive Action to End Killings

…and Instill Hope in Nigeria”

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has called upon President Bola Tinubu to address the ongoing crisis of killings in Nigeria as part of his Christmas message titled “Time to Reclaim Nigeria’s Greatness.”

Bishop Kukah emphasized the need for Tinubu, now that he holds the presidency, to utilize his experience and put an end to the instrumentalization of religious, ethnic, or regional identities.

Additionally, Kukah highlighted the imperative of healing the nation, addressing the consequences of the 2023 elections, and dismantling the deep-seated culture of corruption.

He urged President Tinubu to take decisive action, stating that the hope for a united country lies in his hands.