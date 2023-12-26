Menu
African Officials Empower Digital Governance Skills at Moscow Workshop

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

Officials from over 20 African countries participated in a week-long e-government workshop in Moscow, aimed at enhancing digital skills among civil servants.

Hosted under the e-Governance Knowledge Sharing Program for Africa, the ‘Winter Knowledge Sharing Week’ featured lectures, seminars, and workshops covering theoretical and technological aspects of e-governance.

Participants explored topics like financing digital transformation, cybersecurity, and the role of artificial intelligence.

The event, organized by Russian and African experts, concluded with discussions on technology transfer proposals and the need for Africa to accelerate its digital solutions.

The Russian e-Governance Knowledge Sharing Program aims to foster collaboration between Russian and African institutions in implementing e-governance solutions.

Some Russian investors have already formed partnerships with African governments to support the digital transformation of public administration.

Unknown Gunmen Kills 50 in Plateau Fresh Attack. 
Presidential Peace Pact Will Be Implemented, It's Not A Death Sentence – Fubara
Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

