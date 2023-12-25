Menu
Lifestyle News

Why I became an atheist – Seun Kuti

By: Naija247news

Date:

Seun Kuti, the Afrobeat singer, has revealed why he does not believe in God.

In an interview with Hip TV, Seun said he doubts the existence of a creator responsible for the world.

He critiqued the idea that humans are God’s most prized possession, stating that the widespread poverty and suffering contradicts the claim.

The singer alluded to the possibility of “something” beyond what traditional religions portray.

“I do not believe in God. I do not believe in the concept of this guy watching everyone and he will judge you when you die,” he said.

“I do not believe in the concept that people believe in God. I do not believe that there is something responsible for the creation of the world.

“I mean who wants to create this? If someone created this, are we supposed to be giving the person credit?

“80 percent of human beings are living in hunger and we are supposed to be his most prized possession. There is something but not the way we are told that it is.”

Seun has always been vocal about his stance on religion.

In 2013, he said he was happy being an atheist.

The singer has released songs like ‘Bad Man Lighter’, ‘Opposite People’, ‘African Soldier’, ‘Kalakuta Boy’, and ‘Slave Masters’.

He has also received several recognitions for his craft.

