Troops neutralize 14 terrorists, rescue kidnap victims in Kaduna and Niger States

December 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of the 1 Division Nigerian Army have killed 14 terrorists and rescued 13 kidnap victims in Niger and Kaduna States.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

“In Niger State, on 23 December 2023, troops set out to clear the remnant of insurgent elements in the State. Troops made contact at Madawaki of Shiroro Local Government Area of the state and neutralized 2 insurgents with others fleeing with gunshot wounds. Troops recoverd 2 AK rifles, 2 AK rifle magazines and 1 motorcycle in this encounter,” the statement read.

“Troops proceeded to the camp of eliminated insurgent leader, Ali Kachalla, where his foot soldiers cowardly absconded on troops’ approach. A search of the camp led to the rescue of 13 kidnap victims, all males. The victims revealed to have been abducted in Niger State on 13 October 2023.

“Items recovered from the camp included an international passport suspected to belong to a high-profile affiliate of the insurgents. A few military and warlike accessories were also discovered at the camp. Rescued persons were taken to a military medical facility for medical attention and subsequently reunited with their families.”

According to the statement, the troops moved to another insurgent camp led by Alhaji Laye. The camp was deserted and later destroyed by the troops after they recovered four AK-47 rifle magazines.

“They returned to Madawaki, where an insurgent storehouse was discovered, containing soft drinks, energy drinks, liquid peak milk, a generator, and food stuff, which were also destroyed by the troops,”

The statement further read that in a follow-up operation in Kaduna State, the troops neutralized three insurgents at Maidaro in Birnin Gwari LGA on Saturday, recovering one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 rifle magazine, one dane gun and two motorcycles. They also destroyed the insurgent camp in Kidandan-Yadi of the LGA, neutralizing five insurgents and recovering 12 motorcycles in the firefight.

On Thursday, the troops launched an ambush along the Maro junction at the Kachia axis to stop a kidnapping incident. They neutralized three of the kidnappers, recovered N15,000, mobile phones, a motorcycle, and cutlasses, and rescued an abducted 25-year-old man, Rabiu Ahmed.

Also, on Sunday, the troops also ambushed insurgents in Kwanar Batero, neutralising one and recovering items including an AK 47 rifle, magazine, 7.62 mm rounds, and three motorcycles among others.(www.naija247news.com).