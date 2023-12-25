Menu
Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

State Govts Propose Ambitious N15.91 Trillion Budget for 2024, with Lagos Leading at N2.25 Trillion

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

In the promising year of 2024, the nation’s 36 states, along with the Federal Capital Territory, collectively proposed a substantial budget of N15.91 trillion. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s earlier presentation of a N27.50 trillion budget in late November 2023, titled the Budget of Renewed Hope, is currently undergoing scrutiny and deliberation for final approval.

The overarching goals of the proposed budget include fostering job-rich economic growth, ensuring macro-economic stability, creating a conducive investment environment, enhancing human capital development, and addressing poverty while improving access to social security. Subsequently, each state’s governor presented their budgets to their respective state assemblies.

A regional breakdown reveals that the Southwest led with N4.20 trillion, followed by South South: N3.43 trillion, South East: N2.29 trillion, North West: N2.50 trillion, North Central: N1.89tn, and North East: N1.60 trillion. Lagos state topped the list with N2.25 trillion, trailed by Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta, Ogun, Imo, Abia, Bayelsa, Enugu, and Anambra in descending order.

Among the northern states, Niger led with N613.27 billion, followed by Kaduna and Katsina. Notable budget allocations include Oyo: N434.22bn, Zamfara: N423.52 billion, Ondo: N384.53 billion, and Kano: N350.20 billion.

Kogi presented a ₦258.28 billion budget, to be executed by the incoming governor as the current governor, Yahaya Bello, concludes his two terms in office in February 2024. Additionally, Sokoto, Kebbi, Cross River, Adamawa, Benue, Yobe, Gombe, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, and Ekiti presented varying budget amounts.

It’s worth recalling that a previous report by Economic Confidential identified seven states, including Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Kaduna, Kwara, Oyo, and Edo, as the most viable states in Nigeria for 2022. The report was compiled from figures released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics and the Federal Account Allocation Committee, as revealed by Zekeri Idakwo, the Assistant Editor of Economic Confidential.

Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

